The Libertines are curating a festival in Kent this year.

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmakers will headline Sunday night (09.09.19) of Wheels and Fins Festival on the South East coast of England at Joss Bay Beach in Broadstairs, whilst bringing along their favourite acts to perform before them.

The band wrote on Twitter: ''Good morning, you beautiful lot.

Dead excited to announce we'll not only be headlining Sunday at @wheelsandfinsuk this September, but we'll be inviting a load of incredible artists to come and play throughout the day too! http://wheelsandfins.co.uk (sic)''

The indie rockers are very much based in that corner of the country after opening their hotel and creative space, The Albion Rooms, in nearby Margate.

Frontman Pete Doherty and bassist Carl Barat had been waiting to obtain planning permission for their venture, but they've since given fans a glimpse of what the 60s-inspired rooms are like in a behind-the-scenes video, titled 'First Day At Albion Rooms'.

A statement read: ''Inspired by the celluloid co-habitation antics of the Beatles and the Monkees, Carl, Gary, John and Peter had been looking for a creative home: a living art space, a Warholian factory, with guest rooms, a bar and studio.''

As for new music from the rockers, Carl previously teased that the follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' will be very much in the vein of their debut album 'Up the Bracket' - which was released in 2002 - and that they are still chipping away at it.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We are working on the new record. We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''