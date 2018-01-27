The Libertines have named their hotel/recording space in Margate, The Albion Rooms.

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' group's frontman Pete Doherty and bassist Carl Barat had been waiting to obtain planning permission for their venture, which will also have a restaurant, and now they've given fans a glimpse of what the 60s-inspired rooms are like in a behind-the-scenes video, titled 'First Day At Albion Rooms'.

The indie band are expected to announce a launch party for the property in the coming months.

A statement reads: ''Inspired by the celluloid co-habitation antics of the Beatles and the Monkees, Carl, Gary, John and Peter had been looking for a creative home: a living art space, a Warholian factory, with guest rooms, a bar and studio.''

The rooms have been described as ''individually designed ... each with a distinctly Libertines' style''.

It has taken the band months of planning and meetings to get the business up and running, as they faced angry locals concerned they will turn the quiet coastal town in south east England into a ''party zone''

A source said previously: ''This has been Pete and Carl's dream.

''They want it to be like Andy Warhol's New York studio The Factory, a creative space for them to record in, but also a fun pad for pals and the public to stay in.

''It's unnerved some of the locals who fear the band could turn the area into a crazy party zone.''

Carl, 39, previously shared details of his and Pete's plans for the creative space.

He said: ''We're jumping through hoops - the last thing we're waiting on is getting the planning permission.

''If that goes through then we're in business and rolling with a place to make a record, place to rehearse, place to write, a place to do whatever we want really.''

As for new music from the rockers, Carl previously teased that the follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' will be very much in the vein of their debut album 'Up the Bracket' - which was released in 2002 - and that they are still chipping away at it.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We are working on the new record. We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''