The Libertines have announced they are taking a break from touring for the ''foreseeable future''.

The indie rockers - who hit the music scene in 1997 - will play their final show at the Wheels and Fins Festival in Kent, South East England, on September 9.

The event features the 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmakers' own special curated line-up called Sharabang, which sees support acts such as Echo And The Bunnymen, Reverend And The Makers, Chas And Dave, Cabbage and Mic Righteous take to the stage.

Making the announcement, Pete Doherty and co tweeted: ''Having toured continuously since the release of 'Anthems', we have decided to make Sharabang at @wheelsandfinsuk in Margate our final show for the foreseeable future.''

Vocalist-and-lead guitarist, Carl Barat, also opened up about the band - who also have their own hotel in Margate called The Albion Rooms - needing a long awaited break.

He said: ''Peter [Doherty], Gary [Powell], John [Hassall] and myself think it's about time we took a break from playing live until we have something new for everyone to hear.

''The 'Albion Rooms' studio is finished, it's beautiful and we want to concentrate all our efforts writing and recording the new album.

''This will make this last show very special indeed as it should bring this Libertines chapter to a close with a SharaBANG. (sic)''

Speaking recently about their new hotel venture, Gary described it as ''extremely instrumental''.

He added: ''It's going to be like harping back to the good old days of Pete and Carl's Albion Rooms in Bethnal Green.

''They'd invite people round, they'd just hang out, it was a central spot and a Mecca for their own creative endeavours and the opening up of other people's ears to what was actually going on with them.''

The drummer went onto explain how it would create a ''fan frenzy'' if they continued to open up their doors for people to pop over for a boozy ''shindig''

He added: ''Those days are gone. But we would like to have a place where we can expose ourselves and be open and honest with the people around us.''