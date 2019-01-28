Pete Doherty's band The Puta Madres have announced their first album and a UK tour.

The Libertines and Babyshambles star is set to release a self-titled debut record under Pete Doherty & The Puta Madres after spending four days in a villa in a French fishing village putting together the collection of tracks, which have been described as ''a devastatingly intimate portrait of love, loss and being lost''.

The album will be released on April 26, and the first taste of the 'Broken Love Song' singer's new garage rock project is the lead single, 'Who's Been Having You Over', which is out now.

Pete and his band - comprised of Miggles (bass), Miki Beavis (violin), Katia DeVidas (Piano/keyboards), Trampolene's Jack Jones (lead guitar) and Rafa (drums) - will kick off their UK tour at Fibbers in York on February 13 and wrap at Sin City in Swansea, South Wales, on February 19.

The run includes a sold out show in Margate, Kent, South East England, where Pete runs the hotel and studio space The Albion Rooms with his Libertines bandmate Carl Barat.

Pete's new project comes after The Libertines announced they were taking a break from touring.

Making the announcement in August, before their ''final'' show at Wheels and Fins Festival, the 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmakers tweeted: ''Having toured continuously since the release of 'Anthems', we have decided to make Sharabang at @wheelsandfinsuk in Margate our final show for the foreseeable future.''

Vocalist-and-lead guitarist, Carl also opened up about the band needing a long-awaited break.

He said: ''Peter [Doherty], Gary [Powell], John [Hassall] and myself think it's about time we took a break from playing live until we have something new for everyone to hear.

''The 'Albion Rooms' studio is finished, it's beautiful and we want to concentrate all our efforts writing and recording the new album.

''This will make this last show very special indeed as it should bring this Libertines chapter to a close with a SharaBANG. (sic)''

Meanwhile, The Libertines are still working on their long-awaited follow-up to 2015 LP 'Anthems for Doomed Youth'.

The track-listing for Pete Doherty & The Puta Madres' album is as follows:

1. 'All At Sea'

2. 'Who's Been Having You Over'

3. 'Paradise Is Under Your Nose'

4. 'Narcissistic Teen Makes First XI'

5. 'Someone Else To Be'

6. 'The Steam'

7. 'Travelling Tinker'

8' Lamentable Ballad of Gascony Avenue'

9 'A Fool There Was'

10. 'Shoreleave'

11. 'Punk Buck Bonafide'