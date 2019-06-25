The Kooks' Luke Pritchard thinks it's time festivals returned to their rock 'n' roll roots.

The 'She Moves In Her Own Way' hitmaker thinks it is ''mad'' that solo stars such as Dua Lipa are taking up most of the spaces on festival bills as the likes of the Isle of Wight Festival and Glastonbury used to be all about iconic rock bands.

Luke told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''Bands play festivals.

''They were built on the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Who, and so on.

''They weren't built around solo artists.''

Although he admitted 'Electricity' hitmaker Dua was more than worthy of a main stage slot at Reading and Leeds last year, which was at a similar time to their performance, the 34-year-old indie star admitted he hopes festivals will come full circle and be all about bands again in ''a few years'' time.

He continued: ''Dua had some banging tunes but that was mad.

''I Have to say I saw her live and she was great.

''Maybe that's why she's got to that place live.''

He added: ''I do think people will want some rock 'n' roll.

''We have had a lot of pop and a lot of EDM and it's great but hopefully in a few years we'll have new bands.''

The Kooks will play Community Festival on June 30 at north London's Finsbury Park, which has a balanced mix of bands and solo artists, including Blossoms, Don Broco, The Amazons, The Hunna, Kate Nash and Gerry Cinnamon.