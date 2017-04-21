The Kooks are signing to a new record label.

The 'Naive' hitmakers are gearing up for the release of their greatest hits album, 'Best Of... So Far', which is released on May 19, and they are also on tour to mark their 10th anniversary as a band.

Frontman Luke Pritchard has revealed they have financed their own album and are looking forward to starting a new chapter with the new record.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Luke said: ''A lot of things are changing for us. We just self-funded the record. We are moving away from our label. We are going with a new label and we've done four albums, which we are trying to wrap up, I guess that volume or chapter.''

The 32-year-old musician looks back on the 10 years he's spent with his bandmates, Peter Denton, Hugh Harris and Alexis Nunez, with fond memories, but felt it was time to show they are moving on with the release of 'Best Of... So Far', which also features the new singles 'Be Who You Are' and 'Broken Vow'.

He said: ''I've seen a lot of nostalgia online from our fans and other bands of that era and people telling us stories.

''It feels like a cool time maybe for us to share our stories and stuff.

''It's more personal and celebrating the time we've had and moving on.''

The Kooks last released new music in 2015, and will release the greatest hits record on Virgin EMI Records.

Speaking about their journey to now, Luke said: ''It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon.''