The Kooks have nearly completed their new record.

The 'Naive' hitmakers are in the process of moving record labels from Virgin EMI after a decade and are planning to drop their next studio album in 2018.

Frontman Luke Pritchard told HMV: ''We're almost finished with the new album. We're also about to move from our label so this compilation is basically a farewell to them as we move on with the new album. We've been with Virgin for 10 years so it's good to say goodbye. We'll be finishing the new album over the summer, I was hoping it'd be this year, but I think it'll be early next year.''

The indie rockers debuted new songs 'Be Who You Are' and 'Broken Vow' from their 'Best of... So Far' LP at their Alexandra Palace recently, and the 32-year-old rocker was a bit nervous to perform the new tracks.

He joked: ''Thank you for listening to our new song. I know what you're thinking, you think 'Luke, it's a best of songs, what are you doing, man, what are you thinking?' But we really appreciate you guys listening to it, we hope you've enjoyed it.''

Formed in 2004, The Kooks had a successful debut album 'Inside In/Inside Out', which won Best UK and Ireland Act at the MTV Awards in 2006.

Luke described the success as both a ''blessing and a curse'' but the tour and new album is a celebration of the old songs.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It's a blessing and curse. We can't be too annoyed by it. When everyone is comparing your old work to your new record, because it was so well-received, you want to break free of that.

''We made a great record and it's cool that people still dig it. And that's why we are doing the Best Of tour.

''We're celebrating the old songs. It was pretty great.''

The Kooks perform at the Isle of Wight festival held on June 8 to June 11 at Seaclose Park in Newport.