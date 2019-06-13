The Kooks performed at Charlotte Casiraghi's wedding.

The 'Naive' hitmakers were invited to perform at the reception when the 32-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and the late Stefano Casiraghi - tied the knot with film producer Dimitri Rassam in the South of France earlier this month and admitted it was ''incredible'' to be part of such a glamorous occasion.

The British rockers were invited to perform because the happy couple are both big fans of the group.

Guitarist Hugh Harris told The Sun newspaper: ''Princess Charlotte's wedding was very out of the blue. It was really sweet. When they met they listened to our music a lot. I met her years ago, so it was incredible to be able to be a part of it. It was so swanky.''

Meanwhile, the group - which also features Luke Pritchard and Alexis Nunez - are hoping to jet off somewhere sunny to record new music.

Hugh said: ''We're working on new music. We fancy going to a Caribbean island to start recording.''

Last year, The Kooks supported the Rolling Stones on the European leg of their 'No Filter' tour, having previously joined them on the road in 2006, and Luke recently revealed he had to foot the bill when he and Sir Mick Jagger went for lunch and the 'Satisfaction' hitmaker left early.

He said: ''Yeah, once we went for lunch, which was quite nice.

''I actually paid for his lunch.

''Yeah, he had a glass of champagne and a crab salad.

''We had this great chat and I did ask you know, and picked his brains, and for me, it's definitely Mick.

''He's just the greatest, to me, from even when I was a kid.''

His bandmate Hugh jokingly added: ''Never pay for your lunch.''

Luke said: ''I didn't even notice, he just said 'Sorry guys I've gotta go now'.

''And I thought, he must have paid over by the counter, but no. Don't get me wrong, I was happy to [pay the bill].''