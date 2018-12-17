The Kooks' Luke Pritchard once paid for Sir Mick Jagger's expensive crab salad and champagne after he left without paying.

The 'Ooh La' hitmaker was lucky enough to enjoy a dinner date with The Rolling Stones frontman, but didn't expect to have to foot the bill for his luxury meal after having a natter about music.

Appearing on the latest episode of 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV', Luke recalled: ''Yeah, once we went for lunch, which was quite nice.

''I actually paid for his lunch.

''Yeah, he had a glass of champagne and a crab salad.

''We had this great chat and I did ask you know, and picked his brains, and for me, it's definitely Mick.

''He's just the greatest, to me, from even when I was a kid.''

His bandmate Hugh Harris jokingly added: ''Never pay for your lunch.''

However, the 33-year-old musician insisted he was quite happy to pay the bill as he learnt a lot from the 'Satisfaction' hitmaker - who The Kooks supported on The Rolling Stones tour in 2006, and again this year as part of their 'No Filter Tour' in June - during their chat.

Luke continued: ''I guess, what I got from him was that he's so passionate about other music.

''So he doesn't really want to talk about himself so much.

''He just loves blues and rock n' roll.

''He wanted to talk about other people and what they did for him.

''But yeah, I didn't even notice, he just said 'sorry guys I've gotta go now'.

''And I thought, he must have paid over by the counter, but no. Don't get me wrong, I was happy to [pay the bill].''

Whilst Luke didn't mind splashing the cash on his idol, he admitted he ''doesn't believe'' in throwing money at expensive engagement rings.

Asked by host Gordon Smart if he was as generous when it came to getting a diamond for his fiancee and fellow singer Ellie Rose, he replied: ''No, I don't believe in spending loads of money on things like that personally, I think as well she knew which one [ring] she wanted.''

To view the full episode of 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV' head to www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QYrioRWR7g