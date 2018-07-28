The Kooks' Luke Pritchard would like to give 'Strictly Come Dancing' a go.

The 'Ooh La' hitmaker says while his band haven't needed to resort to reality TV or talent shows to increase interest in their comeback, which he thanks streaming for, he'd love to switch arenas for the ballroom by competing on the BBC One show.

Speaking to The London Evening Standard newspaper, she said: ''I like to think with the democratisation of streaming we've found new fans and people have discovered our music again and that is real. It's not like one of us had to go on Big Brother or something.

''It would be cool to do Strictly because you get fit and learn a new skill. I try and dance -- my own version of dancing. You might say, 'He's got rhythm'.''

The Kooks - who formed in 2004 - release their first album of new material since 2014's 'Listen' on August 31, and Luke previously admitted they came to realise the songs they made for their last full-length were not up to scratch, so they scrapped the songs they'd made in the same vein and produced a record which they hope stands up to iconic albums such Oasis' seminal LP 'Definitely Maybe'.

He said: ''This one was about defining who we are. ''We were asking the questions. It was a fractured start.

''We went into the studio in 2015, continuing down the path we set out on our last studio album 'Listen' and discovered it wasn't what we wanted to make and wasn't really The Kooks. So we scrapped it and started again.

''I really went on a mission to write the best songs I'd ever written before bringing them to the band.

''I stewed over every word. It had to be our 'Rubber Soul', 'Lola', 'Definitely Maybe'. Proper British lineage.''

The 15-track LP is a mixture of songs following the ''heartbreak'' Luke went through after a serious break-up, which left him in a ''dark place, and finding love again.

He explained: ''I came from a dark place at the start, had a lotta heartbreak, and then falling in love in the middle of the album .. .the lyrics reflect that.

''From 'Fractured And Dazed' to 'No Pressure', it's gotta be our most exciting album, and it should get you dancing.''