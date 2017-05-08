The Kooks have announced a UK arena tour for November.

The 'Naive' rockers will kick off their shows at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 23 before concluding at The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 2.

The arena tour comes after their intimate run of shows in support of their forthcoming LP 'Best Of... So Far', which is released May 19 on Virgin EMI Records, sold out in a week.

On why he thinks that is, frontman Luke Pritchard told BANG Showbiz: ''I think that we constantly surprise people. We have amazing support from our fans.

''It's pretty crazy when you haven't realised an album but people still come out to see us. We may not be releasing a brand new album but we do have a new single.

''We now have a younger audience coming to us.''

Formed in 2004, The Kooks had a successful debut album 'Inside In/Inside Out', which won Best UK and Ireland Act at the MTV Awards in 2006.

Luke described the success as both a ''blessing and a curse'' but the tour and new album is a celebration of the old songs.

He said: ''It's a blessing and curse. We can't be too annoyed by it. When everyone is comparing your old work to your new record, because it was so well-received, you want to break free of that.

''We made a great record and it's cool that people still dig it. And that's why we are doing the Best Of tour.

''We're celebrating the old songs. It was pretty great.''

The Kooks will play the following UK live dates in 2017:

May 11 Leicester, De Montfort Hall

May 12 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 13 London, Alexandra Palace

May 28 Liverpool Sound City

June 13 Belfast, Ormeau Park (w/ Arcade Fire)

June 19 Isle of Wight Festival

July 08 TRNSMT Festival

November 23 Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 24 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 25 Brighton Centre

November 26 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 30 Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

December 02 London, The SSE Arena, Wembley