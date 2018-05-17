The Kooks have announced their fifth studio album 'Let's Go Sunshine'.

The 'Naive' hitmakers surprised fans on Thursday (17.05.18), by dropping two brand new tracks, 'No Pressure' and 'All The Time', from their forthcoming record, which will be released on August 31.

Frontman Luke Pritchard has admitted they came to realise the songs they made for their last full-length, 2014's 'Listen', were not up to scratch so they scrapped the songs they'd made in the same vein and produced a record which they hope stands up to iconic albums such Oasis' seminal LP 'Definitely Maybe'.

He said: ''This one was about defining who we are. ''We were asking the questions. It was a fractured start.

''We went into the studio in 2015, continuing down the path we set out on our last studio album 'Listen' and discovered it wasn't what we wanted to make and wasn't really The Kooks. So we scrapped it and started again.

''I really went on a mission to write the best songs I'd ever written before bringing them to the band.

''I stewed over every word. It had to be our 'Rubber Soul', 'Lola', 'Definitely Maybe'. Proper British lineage.''

The 15-track LP is a mixture of songs following the ''heartbreak'' Luke went through after a serious break-up, which left him in a ''dark place, and finding love again.

He explained: ''I came from a dark place at the start, had a lotta heartbreak, and then falling in love in the middle of the album .. .the lyrics reflect that.

''From 'Fractured And Dazed' to 'No Pressure', it's gotta be our most exciting album, and it should get you dancing.''

The tracklisting for 'Let's Go Sunshine' is as follows:

1. 'Intro'

2. 'Kids'

3. 'All The Time'

4. 'Believe'

5. 'Fractured and Dazed'

6. 'Chicken Bone'

7. 'Four Leaf Clover'

8. 'Tesco Disco'

9. 'Honey Bee'

10. 'Initials For Gainsbourg'

11. 'Pamela'

12. 'Picture Frame'

13. 'Swing Low'

14. 'Weight of the World'

15. 'No Pressure'