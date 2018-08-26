The Kooks' Luke Pritchard proposed to his fiancee Ellie Rose whilst she was using the loo.

The 33-year-old indie rocker popped the question whilst donning a smart suit and bow tie and serenaded his wife-to-be - who has been dating for less than a year - with some Fleetwood Mac.

The 'Ooh La' hitmaker - who performed at Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend with his band - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She didn't expect it. She was having a pee and I put on a tux and some Fleetwood Mac.''

Announcing their engagement earlier this week, Luke uploaded a photo of the couple posing together as Ellie placed her hand - featuring her diamond ring - over his mouth.

He simply captioned the image with a series of ring emojis, while Ellie uploaded a collage of pictures to her own account and wrote: ''If a weirdo like me can find love - there's hope for everyone. Cheers (sic).''

The 'Naive' hitmaker was introduced to Ellie through a mutual friend earlier this year, and they got on so well that they decided to move in together shortly after.

A source said previously: ''Luke is the happiest he's been in a long time since he got together with Ellie. They got introduced by mutual friends in the music world and haven't looked back since. Luke has been really keen to get Ellie's career off the ground and has been helping her work on her new single.

''She's also been a real support while he's been out at different gigs and they're now planning on getting a place together.''

Luke - who has previously dated the likes of Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse and actress Mischa Barton - admitted two months ago that his band's new album 'Let's Go Sunshine', their first in four years, is based on love letters he penned for his new partner after suffering from an agonising heartbreak previously.

He said: ''I started off the record in quite a bad place. I'd had a pretty bad relationship that ended. My girlfriend at the time ran off with another singer.''