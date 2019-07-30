The Kinks will release a 50th anniversary box set of 'Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire' featuring five unreleased tracks and a lost Dave Davies solo album.

Following the reissue of 'The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society', the iconic rock group's seminal 1968 record, in October, the band are following it up with another treat for fans, in the form of a jam-packed version of their seventh studio album, featuring previously unreleased track 'The Future' and much more.

Frontman Sir Ray Davies said: ''I started 'Arthur' before the end of 'Village Green'.

''The albums piggyback one another because they are joined. I'd already written the song 'Arthur'.

''I think I wrote 'Australia' when I was still living at 87 Fortis Green so it was quite early on. I remember taking it over to Dave, he lived in Cockfosters at the time, and playing it to him.

''We were laughing at the irony in the line, 'nobody's got a chip on their shoulder'.''

The four CDs, comprised of a total of 81 tracks, also feature 28 previously unreleased versions of songs.

Among the gems, are two new recordings of Ray with The Doo Wop Choir, 'Arthur & The Emigrants', one previously unreleased track, and three previously unreleased 'The Come Dancing Workshop Ensemble' recordings, and Ray's remixes of 'Australia' and 'Shangri-La'.

'The Great Lost Dave Davies Solo Album' was record in the middle of the sessions for 'Arthur', which was released in 1969.

Dave commented: ''One of the reasons the album wasn't finished was because I felt The Kinks' management and record company were forcing me too much.

''I felt very comfortable being in The Kinks and it seemed fulfilling to be part of a band. I didn't really want for more. I couldn't see the point.''

Ray admitted it was an emotional experience listening to his brother Dave's solo music again, because he felt like the songs made up the ''backstory'' of the 'You Really Got Me' band.

He added: ''Hearing Dave's songs again after all this time, I found them quite moving because they were like the backstory of what The Kinks were going through at the time.''

The siblings and the group's former drummer Mick Avory infamously feuded for years, and despite talks of working on a new album with Ray, Dave insisted they still need to ''iron out a few'' kinks before working together again.

The singer went on a national news channel last year to announce that they had been back in the studio for the first time in 25 years, but Dave admitted it wasn't entirely true as they'd only discussed the prospect and need to argue out their creative differences first.

He spilled: ''I thought, 'What is Ray bulls***ing about now?'''

However, he added: ''We've been talking about maybe trying to work on new Kinks material.

''I said, 'We shouldn't go public yet because we've got to iron out a few things.'

''He said, 'Yeah.' Of course, he left and the next thing he's on TV saying we're doing it. Typical Ray.''

'Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire' the reissue is released on October 25 via BMG.

The track-listing for the 'Arthur' box set is as follows:

DISC ONE

ORIGINAL STEREO ALBUM, 2019 REMASTER

1. Victoria (Stereo)

2. Yes Sir, No Sir (Stereo)

3. Some Mother's Son (Stereo)

4. Drivin' (Stereo)

5. Brainwashed (Stereo)

6. Australia (Stereo)

7. Shangri-La (Stereo)

8. Mr. Churchill Says (Stereo)

9. She's Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Stereo)

10. Young And Innocent Days (Stereo)

11. Nothing To Say (Stereo)

12. Arthur (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks

13. Plastic Man (Stereo)

14. Victoria (Alternate Stereo Mix)

15. Yes Sir, No Sir (Alternate Stereo Mix)

16. Drivin' (Alternate Stereo Mix)

17. Brainwashed (Alternate Stereo Mix)

18. Australia (Alternate Stereo Mix)

19. Shangri-La (Alternate Stereo Mix)

DISC TWO

ORIGINAL MONO ALBUM, 2019 REMASTER

1. Victoria (Mono)

2. Yes Sir, No Sir (Mono)

3. Some Mother's Son (Mono)

4. Drivin' (Mono)

5. Brainwashed (Mono)

6. Australia (Mono)

7. Shangri-La (Mono)

8. Mr. Churchill Says (Mono)

9. She's Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Mono)

10. Young And Innocent Days (Mono)

11. Nothing To Say (Mono)

12. Arthur (Mono)

Bonus Tracks

13. Plastic Man (Mono)

14. King Kong (Mono)

15. Victoria (Alternate Mono Mix)

16. Australia (Alternate Mono Acetate Mix)

17. Shangri-La (Alternate Mono Mix)

18. She's Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Alternate Mono Mix)

19. Australia (Australian Mono Single Mix/Edit)

DISC THREE

THE GREAT LOST DAVE DAVIES ALBUM PLUS

1. This Man He Weeps Tonight (Stereo)

2. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (Stereo)

3. Hold My Hand (Stereo)

4. Do You Wish To Be A Man? (Stereo)

5. Are You Ready? (Stereo)

6. Creeping Jean (Stereo)

7. I'm Crying (Stereo)

8. Lincoln County (Stereo)

9. Mr. Shoemaker's Daughter (Stereo)

10. Mr. Reporter (Stereo)

11. Groovy Movies (Stereo)

12. There Is No Life Without Love (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks

13. Lincoln County (Mono Single Mix/Edit)

14. There Is No Life Without Love (Mono)

15. Hold My Hand (Mono)

16. Creeping Jean (Mono Single Mix/Edit)

17. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (Mono)

18. This Man He Weeps Tonight (Mono)

19. Mr. Shoemaker's Daughter (Alternate Stereo Mix)

20. Mr. Reporter (Alternate Stereo Mix)

21. Groovy Movies (Alternate Stereo Mix)

22. Lincoln County (Acoustic Mix)

23. Hold My Hand (Alternate Take)

DISC FOUR

DEMOS, REHEARSALS, BBC & REMIXES

Part 1

1. Arthur's Journey (Introduction)

2. Australia (2019 Mix)

3. Home Demos Medley, 1969: Arthur / Victoria / Some Mother's Son / Drivin' /

Brainwashed / Mr. Churchill Says (TV Premix)

Part 2

4. Shangri-La (2019 Mix)

5. My Big Sister (Theatrical Version)

6. Stevenage (Theatrical Version)

7. Space (Theatrical Version) (Full Version)

8. The Future (Doo-Wop Version)

9. Arthur (Doo-Wop Version)

Part 3

10. The Virgin Soldiers March

11. Soldiers Coming Home (Instrumental)

12. King Kong (BBC Mix)

13. Victoria (Ray Davies & Band With The DR Symphony & Vocal Ensemble) (Stereo)

14. Arthur (BBC Mix)