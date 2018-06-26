The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vannucci has no plans to stop touring.

The 42-year-old musician admitted while he has made ''tons of sacrifices'' for the 'Mr. Brightside' rockers - who headlined the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday (24.06.18) - he has no intention of joining bandmates Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer in stepping away from live shows.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Ronnie said: ''I don't know why I've lasted on tour while Dave and Mark haven't.

''All four of us have things going on in our lives, and all I can say is being in The Killers is conducive to where I want to be in my life.

''I feel very fortunate, because being in The Killers is the best job in the world. I've made tons of sacrifices, but I'd make any sacrifice to carry on doing this.''

It was confirmed last summer that neither guitarist Mark nor bassist Dave would join Brandon Flowers and co on their 'Wonderful Wonderful World Tour', despite still very much being part of the band.

For the live shows, it was revealed Jake Blanton and and Ted Sablay would step in, while Robbie Connolly and Taylor Milne have also joined the touring line-up.

Despite all the changes, Ronnie remains positive and explained he totally supports the decisions made by his bandmates.

He added: ''I respect Dave and Mark's decisions. My ethos is, I'll respect whatever you want to do, so long as you respect what I want to do.''

The 'Run For Cover' hitmakers - whose last record was 2017's 'Wonderful Wonderful' - could head in a different direction on their new studio album, as Ronnie says he's been influenced by ''future jazz'' music lately.

He said: ''I've been listening to a lot of future jazz. There are a lot of talented musicians experimenting, discovering totally new ways to make sounds.

''I want to learn from them, rip them off a little bit and incorporate those discoveries into our music.''