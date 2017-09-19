The Killers have urged fans to carry on coming to their shows despite the changes to their touring line-up.

Brandon Flowers and co have vowed to give their fans the same live experience, despite guitarist Dave Keuning and bass player Mark Stoermer - who quit in 2016 - quitting touring for personal reasons, leaving just Brandon and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. as the only original members left in the group.

Brandon, 36, said: ''There was no real perfect way to handle it.

''I hope that people come to the gigs and aren't let down because a lot of heart is still going into these shows and a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this album.''

And Ronnie, 41, says despite going on a five-year hiatus after 2012 album 'Battle Born', they still have a strong work ethic and won't be calling it a day anytime soon.

He added to the Daily Star newspaper: ''The well has not run dry.

''Five years is a long time between albums, I look at the work other bands put out, maybe we haven't done enough.

''There's more to come because I wouldn't be happy is this was it, but it's hard to get four people on schedule.''

Dave announced he was taking a break from being on the road last month.

The 41-year-old musician - who has one child, 12-year-old son Kyler - decided to step down from the 'Run For Cover' group's forthcoming shows to spend more time with his family, a decision fully supported by the rest of the band.

Brandon reassured fans at the time that they will not be performing as a two-piece, and that long-term touring members Jake Blanton and Ted Sablay will replace Dave and bassist Mark, respectively.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: ''Despite conjecture, The Killers are the same four weirdos we've always been.

''And worry not, we will not be performing as a two piece. As our fans have seen, the live line-up has grown over the years. Both Ted and Jake have been in the mix for a very long time (since Sam's Town and Battle Born). Hell, we even have 3 background singers now!

''As Dave announced to Q Magazine, he will be taking a break from touring to spend time with his family. We respect his decision, just as we respected Mark's decision to go back to college. (sic)''

The Killers release their new LP 'Wonderful Wonderful' on September 22.