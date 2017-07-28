The Killers have unveiled the track-listing for their new album 'Wonderful Wonderful'.

Brandon Flowers and co will release their first record in five years - the follow-up to 2012's 'Battle Born' - on September 22 featuring lead single 'The Man' and latest single 'Run For Cover'.

The deluxe version includes bonus track, 'Money On Straight' and a remix of 'The Man' by Duke Dumont and Jacques Lu Cont.

Meanwhile, further down the line there could be a Killers track featuring a member of the British royal family.

Prince Harry has been enjoying secret jam sessions with The Killers for the past 10 years.

The 32-year-old hunk is a huge fan of the US band and has become so close its members that he often catches up with them after UK gigs to party into the early hours.

Speaking on The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Life podcast, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr said: ''He just showed up at a show one time and we got along. I mean, it's been 10 years I guess. There's been a lot of long nights.

''It's safe to say we didn't grow up with the sort of bedazzlement of having a Royal Family or anything, so I wasn't educated in what it means to know these people first. Maybe that's what made things cool. It was just like, 'Hey, man'.''

And Harry is not the only royal who has hung out with the band.

Ronnie added: ''There have been cousins and things like that from the family and they're all just regular dudes and nice people.''

Earlier this month, Harry partied at the 'Smile Like You Mean It' rockers' British Summer Time headline show at London's Hyde Park, and looked to be having a whale of a time despite being without his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Harry was spotted enjoying time with pals at the event, where he guzzled beer and took selfies with friends.

The Killers wowed the crowd with their huge hits, including 'Somebody Told Me', 'Human' and 'Mr. Brightside'.

The 'Wonderful Wonderful' track-list is as follows:

1. 'Wonderful Wonderful'

2. 'The Man'

3. 'Rut'

4. 'Life To Come'

5. 'Run For Cover'

6. 'Tyson vs Douglas'

7. 'Some Kind Of Love'

8. 'Out Of My Mind'

9. 'The Calling'

10. 'Have All The Songs Been Written?'