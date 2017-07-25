The Killers always thought The Strokes were ''so much more above'' them.

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. has admitted the group didn't put themselves in the same class as their rival group, whose guitarist Nick Valensi recently admitted they used to think their songs were much better than Brandon Flowers' band's tunes.

Ronnie told NME magazine: ''I certainly didn't, and I don't think anybody in the band really would even put ourselves in the same boat.

''We always thought those guys were so much more above us. It's kind of flattering just to hear them talking about our band - even now.

''Especially The Strokes. They're one of the baddest rock bands out there.''

Nick recently revealed his band used to wonder why everyone was listening to some of The Killers' tracks, such as their 2004 hit 'Mr. Brightside', more than their own tunes.

In an excerpt of book 'Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011' by journalist Lizzy Goodman, he says: ''We had conversations that went along the lines of 'Gosh, I think our songs are better than 'Mr. Brightside' by the Killers, but how come that's the one everyone is listening to?'

''They did it a different way. They recorded it in a different way. They promoted it in a different way. We could be that big.''

Frontman Brandon recently admitted he thought The Strokes' debut album 'Is This It' was better than The Killers' first record, 'Hot Fuss',

When asked if 'Hot Fuss' was worthy of being named one of the best debut albums in the last 30 years, he replied: ''I will say it's one of them. If you ask me, The Strokes' debut is better. GUNS N' ROSES's debut is better.

''But I do think we're up there and I'm proud of it.''