The Killers have teased a new tracklist for their upcoming album 'Imploding the Mirage'.

The rock band - formed of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. - announced in October they will be releasing a new album, when they first teased fans with a list of potential track names.

A photo was shared on Instagram at the time showing names such as 'Blowback', 'Party People', 'When Dreams Run Dry', 'Dying Breed', 'Caution', and 'Man + Woman', which sparked rumours they would be on the finished record as they were all accompanied by large ticks.

Now, the 'Mr. Brightside' rockers have shared an update on the mysterious list on Twitter.

The new post - which was uploaded on Sunday (29.12.19) - shows a division between 'A LIST', 'B LIST' and 'C LIST', though only 'Man and Woman Enough' shows in the B list, while no text is visible under the C list.

Under the A list, previously announced tracks including 'Blowback', 'Caution', and 'Dying Breed' are visible, alongside new names such as 'My God', and 'Fire in Bone'.

Following their 2017 album 'Wonderful Wonderful', their sixth studio LP will be released in Spring 2020, along with a huge stadium tour for next summer, which will mark their biggest ever concerts in the UK and Ireland.

The Killers - who headlined Glastonbury this year - will be joined on the tour by a host of very special guests, including indie legends Manic Street Preachers, Sam Fender, and Blossoms.

Meanwhile, frontman Brandon recently revealed the group have recorded the majority of their new album in Utah, and admitted the fresh songs are synthesiser-heavy.

He said: ''We've been in Utah doing it. That's where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it's interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

''Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It's always been part of our DNA but it's definitely creeping up.''