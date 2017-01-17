The Killers' new album is ''heavier'' than their previous work.

The 'Somebody Told Me' rockers have given a much-needed update on the progress of their follow-up to 2012's 'Battle Born', although they've assured die-hard fans that the lyrical content is similar to their usual subject matter.

In an interview with Q magazine, frontman Brandon Flowers said: ''There are moments that feel heavier than anything we've ever done, not that we're the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience.

''There's also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it's really close to home.''

The 35-year-old frontman has also shared some details of certain tracks, which he expects to be included in the final tracklisting, including one called 'Rut', 'Run For Cover' - which came from a session they did with producer Stuart Prince in 2004 for their third studio album, 'Day & Age' - and one about boxing legends Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas' famous fight in 1990, which is named 'Tyson Vs Douglas'.

He explained: ''There's one called 'Rut' and were all kind of excited about what was happening with that.

''Another is called 'Run For Cover' and that comes from 'Day & Age'.

''So it's eight-years-old. It started with Stuart Price and it's still sort of has his stamp on it - but we're funnelling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.''

Brandon - who is a perfectionist - felt he needed to have another stab at the lyrics for it.

He added: ''I never got the lyrics right and I think I'm gonna get it right this time. 'Run For Cover' looks like it's got a gold shot of being on the album.''

Talking about the fight-themed track, he added: ''There's one called Tyson Vs Douglas'.

''I don't know why but I think about it all the time and I finally tried to tackle it in a song, what it meant to have this hero of mine get torn down, and then everything that happened after that.''

The last musical release from The Killers - also comprised of Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. - was their Christmas album 'Don't Waste Your Wishes'.

The 'Brightside' group also marked the 10th anniversary of their LP 'Sam's Town' with a vinyl reissue and a two-day Las Vegas ''extravaganza''.