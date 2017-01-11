The Killers have jokingly demanded ''chicken for life'' after takeaway company Panda Express used their lyrics in a fortune cookie.

The 'Somebody Told Me' hitmakers - comprised of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. - took to Twitter to share the piece of paper stuffed inside the sweet Chinese treat with the fortune reading the song title of their 2004 hit 'Smile Like You Mean It', and said they'd let the American restaurant chain off using it if they provide them with their favourite dish forever.

Alongside a picture of the fortune cookie, they wrote: ''I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff (sic)''

Panda Express have since replied to the rock band on the micro-blogging site, writing: ''.@thekillers When it comes to #OrangeChickenLove, we always mean it. (sic)''

The Killers have been keeping quiet over the festive period apart from dropping Christmas album 'Don't Waste Your Wishes'.

The 'Brightside' group recently marked the 10th anniversary of their LP 'Sam's Town' with a vinyl reissue and a two-day Las Vegas ''extravaganza'' and they are currently working on a follow-up to 2012's 'Battle Born'.

Talking about the progress, drummer Ronnie said: ''We'll see what happens. We've been working with different people and seeing how it feels, and we're starting to work with another person now.

''I don't know if we wanna reveal who that is.''

However, that person could be Sir Elton John, who previously revealed his plans to head out to Las Vegas to lend his expert songwriting skills to the band.

Elton, 68, said: ''I'm hoping to go to Las Vegas and write with Brandon Flowers for the new Killers record. So that'll be interesting.''