The Killers' Dave Keuning is taking a break from touring.

The 41-year-old guitarist - who has one child, 12-year-old son Kyler - has decided to step down from the 'Run' group's forthcoming shows to spend more time with his family, a decision fully supported by the rest of the band.

Frontman Brandon Flowers, 36, has reassured fans that they will not be performing as a two-piece, himself and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr., and that long-term touring members Jake Blanton and Ted Sablay are to takeover from Dave and bass player Mark Stoermer, who quit in 2016, respectively.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: ''Despite conjecture, The Killers are the same four weirdos we've always been.

''And worry not, we will not be performing as a two piece. As our fans have seen, the live line-up has grown over the years. Both Ted and Jake have been in the mix for a very long time (since Sam's Town and Battle Born). Hell, we even have 3 background singers now!

''As Dave announced to Q Magazine, he will be taking a break from touring to spend time with his family. We respect his decision, just as we respected Mark's decision to go back to college. (sic)''

Mark decided to part ways with the band in order to focus on a degree in art history, but he still records solo music.

Speaking about his decision to leave, he said previously: ''I get joy out of making music with The Killers, but being on the road and in the studio was too much.''

The 'Somebody Told Me' hitmakers have announced their first UK live show with their new setup, which will take place at London's O2 Academy Brixton on September 12.

The intimate setting will allow fans to hear songs from their new record 'Wonderful Wonderful', which is released 10 days after on September 22.