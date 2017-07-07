The Killers have announced a huge UK tour.

The 'Somebody Told Me' hitmakers will complete 12 shows November including two dates at London's The O2 on November 27 and 28.

It comes after the band - fronted by Brandon Flowers -

played a secret set at Glastonbury last month.

US rockers surprised fans by taking to the stage in the John Peel tent on the final day of the annual music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset and Brandon revealed his delight at the band's comeback.

He said: ''It's as natural to us as the slot machines in the laundromat.''

Speaking about their performance of 'Mr Brightside', he said that of the ''1500 times we've played it, that was the craziest''.

Brandon was in high spirits as he took to the stage, telling the crowd: ''It's good to be here. They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career - once on the way up, and once on the way down. It's great to be back.''

They wowed those in attendance with hits including 'Human', 'All These Things That I've Done' and 'When We Were Young', while also introducing new single 'The Man' with the words ''This one's for the ladies.''

The band play British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Saturday (08.07.17).

The Killers' November tour dates are as follows:

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2