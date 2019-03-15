The Killers and The Cure will headline Glastonbury festival.

Brandon Flowers and co and the 'Friday I'm In Love' hitmakers join grime star Stormzy as the 2019 bill toppers for the world renowned music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, which takes place between June 26 and June 30.

Stormzy was previously confirmed as the Friday night headliner, whilst Kylie Minogue is performing the famous Sunday afternoon 'Legend' slot.

80s' icons The Cure are returning for their first headline performance in 24 years.

This means they now tie with Coldplay as the only acts to have headlined four times.

The Killers, who last topped the bill at Glastonbury in 2007, tweeted: ''Well folks, there ya have it. It's true. Be with us.''

Stormzy makes his headline debut, whilst Kylie is finally getting to live out her dream, after she was forced to pull out of her performance at the festival in 2005, due to battling breast cancer.

Liam Gallagher - who made his solo debut at the festival on the Other Stage in 2017 - Miley Cyrus, Johnny Marr, Billie Eilish, George Ezra and more have also been added to the bill.

Liam's brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher - who he has been at loggerheads with for years - was rumoured to be joining the bill, and Liam claimed he was ''begging'' for the gig, but he's not been announced as of yet.

Diplo, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Years & Years, Loyle Carner, Mavis Staples, Christine & The Queens, Jorja Smith, Wu Tang Clan, Vampire Weekend, Anne-Marie, The Streets, Sigrid, Tame Impala and Two Door Cinema Club have also been confirmed.

At the moment, the festival line-up is made up of 42 per cent female artists, and they have aimed to make sure there is as close to a 50/50 gender-balanced bill as possible.

The event's organiser Emily Eavis - who curates the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - said previously: ''The gender balance is something I consider at every stage of the booking process.

''We're a little way off being 50/50 across the whole festival, but in 2017 the Park Stage was 50/50 and that will be the case on other stages this year.

''We're definitely moving in the right direction.''

More acts are set to be announced nearer to the time of the festival.