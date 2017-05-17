The Killers' new album is currently being mixed.

The 'Smile Like You Mean It' rockers have said that they will have new music ready to play for their headline performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on July 8, and that could be their complete record as producer David Fridmann has listed on his website that he is ''doing a mix for the Killers''.

The rock group's drummer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., previously revealed they are nearing completion of their first studio LP since 2012's 'Battle Born', and although it may not be ready for the festival, they will definitely have some new songs to share with their fans.

Ronnie said: ''It's sounding good.

''We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: 'What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?' It's a constant exercise in experimentation.''

The group - also comprised of frontman Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer - are perfectionists when it comes to their music and want to make sure the new stuff is out of their comfort zone.

He explained: ''We're trying to arrive at something we're all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we're there.

''We're just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.''

Asked if they'll have new music for the summer show, he added: ''By then we'll have some new s**t for y'all.''

Singer Brandon previously teased that the record is sounding ''heavier'' than any of their previous work.

He said: ''There are moments that feel heavier than anything we've ever done, not that we're the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience.

''There's also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it's really close to home.''