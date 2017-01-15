The chain was called out by the Las Vegas rockers last week (beg 02Jan17) after an unnamed member of the band found the lyric "Smile Like You Mean It", taken from the 2004 Killers song of the same name, in one of the restaurant's fortune cookies.

The Brandon Flowers-fronted band initially tweeted Panda Express on 8 January (17), and jokingly demanded free food in exchange for not taking the plagiarism further. "I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff," they posted.

On a more serious note, they later addressed the issue again on Thursday (12Jan17), and asked the Chinese restaurant chain to do something charitable. "Hey @PandaExpress. Put your money where your tweets are and help feed hungry people with some of that Panda love?"

The Mr Brightside hitmakers then agreed to let the issue go after Panda Express offered to make a donation to a charity of the band's choice.

"We’ll do you one better and put our food where our tweets are. Have a charity in mind that could use some #OrangeChickenLove?" the chain posted on Thursday (12Jan17).

"Glad to know good things can come from twittersphere. Donate here: @servingourkids," The Killers replied.

Dale Darcas, executive director of Serving Our Kids, said he was grateful for the attention the award-winning band brought to their organisation, which is dedicated to feeding and serving the needs of homeless and at-risk children in Clark County, Nevada. "We’re just appreciative of it and grateful that it happened,” he told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It means that we’ll be able to serve more children in the Valley. We’ll be able to grow and not have to worry as much about where we’re going to get our food and how we’re going to be able to take care of the kids.

“We’re just a small, all-volunteer, non profit organisation that tries to do good. To get this kind of publicity, this kind of help from these kinds of people is just amazing.”

The rockers were just happy to help, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci joked the band's next target was MCDonalds. "I loved the way it worked out,” he said. “Now fervently working on a tweet deal with MCDonald’s for that house in Tahoe."