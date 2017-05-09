The Killers will be joined by Mystery Jets and more at British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 8.

The 'Smile Like You Mean It' rock group and the 'Two Doors Down' hitmakers will also have Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, The Strypes and Alex Cameron joining them at the festival.

They join an already star-studded line-up of support acts in Elbow, Tears for Fears and White Lies.

The group with have new music to test out on fans when they hit Hyde Park. Drummer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., previously revealed they are nearing completion of their first record since 2012's 'Battle Born', and although it may not be ready for the festival, they will definitely have some new songs to share with their fans.

He said: ''It's sounding good.

''We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: 'What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?' It's a constant exercise in experimentation.''

The band - also comprised of frontman Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer - are perfectionists when it comes to their music and want to make sure the new stuff is out of their comfort zone.

He explained: ''We're trying to arrive at something we're all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we're there.

''We're just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.''

Asked if they'll have new music for the summer show, he added: ''By then we'll have some new s**t for y'all.''

Singer Brandon previously teased that the record is sounding ''heavier'' than any of their previous work.

He said: ''There are moments that feel heavier than anything we've ever done, not that we're the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience.

''There's also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it's really close to home.''

Also performing at BST this July are Phil Collins (30th June), Green Day (1st July), Justin Bieber (2nd July) and Kings Of Leon (6th July).