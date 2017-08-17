The Jam are unlikely to reunite as Paul Weller doesn't communicate with his former bandmates.

The rocker disbanded the group at the height of their fame when he was just 24 years old in 1982, and drummer Rick Buckler says despite sending countless messages to the frontman he's had no reply and neither has bassist Bruce Foxton.

The pair have come to the conclusion that the 'Going Underground' hitmakers will never reform, unless the 59-year-old singer - who is also known as the Modfather - changes his mind.

Rick said: ''It's Paul's choice really.

''Myself and Bruce have tried very hard to stay in touch with Paul over the years but it's all fallen on stoney ground, so unfortunately you just give up.

''You just have to stop sending them Christmas cards in the end, there's only so much you can do, I'm not holding my breath.''

There were attempts made to get the band back together in 2015 for the 'About The Young' exhibition, but Paul had no intention to get back together with Bruce and Rick.

The 61-year-old sticksman admits he has no idea as to why the 'Broken Stones' hitmaker is against a reunion.

Rick told the Daily Star newspaper: ''He seems absolutely dead set against there ever being any kind of reform, and every time he gets asked about it it's always a categorical no.

''I don't know why he's taken that view but that's up to him, and of course it takes three to tango in this case.

''I suppose Paul feels he doesn't need to, he certainly doesn't need to, he certainly doesn't want to.''

In 2015, Paul said though he found it ''awful and painful'' breaking the news to bandmates Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler, he stands by the decision to break up the trio.

At the time, he said: ''It was tough to tell Rick and Bruce. I did feel bad about doing that. But it's like splitting up with your girlfriend. It's awful and painful but ultimately you have to do it.

''I have no regrets whatsoever. We could have carried on and been on our 23rd studio album which no one gives a f**k about and no one listens to.''