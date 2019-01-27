The Game says he used to make breakfast for Kylie Jenner.

The 39-year-old rap star - who claims he previously had sexual relations with Kim Kardashian West, Kylie's half-sister - has revealed in a new track that he used to make ''frosted flakes'' for the make-up mogul.

A clip of the same song - which has been leaked by DJ Akademiks - sees The Game rapping: ''Her sister made a billion in makeup / I used to make her frosted flakes when she wakes up.''

The Game also offered an apology to Kanye West, Kim's husband, on the same track, after claiming to have had sex with the brunette beauty.

The rapper describes his supposed sexual encounter with Kim in graphic detail, before adding: ''I should apologise cause Ye my folks, n*****. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kylie claimed in 2018 that she'd never previously eaten her cereal with milk.

The 21-year-old businesswoman - who stars on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alongside Kim - claimed that the experience was ''life changing''.

Kylie tweeted: ''Last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk. (sic)''

Later, Kylie took to her Snapchat account to explain why she'd previously resisted the temptation to eat her cereal with milk.

She said: ''I think people were a little confused when I tweeted that last night was the first time that I ever tried milk with my cereal.

''That is a fact. Everyone has their personal preference, I never preferred soggy cereal. I just really enjoyed my dry, crunchy cereal, and I know there are other people out there that agreed with me.

''So I think just as a young child, always eating dry cereal and never wanting to sog up my cereal, I've just got used to it where I never wanted to do it until last night until Jordyn [Woods, her best friend] said I want some cereal and milk and I was like: 'You know, tonight's the night and I'm going to try it.'''