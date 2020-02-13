The Game has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a face tattoo.

The 40-year-old rapper has got a new inking to remember the late basketball legend - who tragically died last month in a helicopter crash which also claimed the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven others - and revealed the emotional gesture on social media.

The ink features the number eight - which references the late NBA star's original jersey number - blended into the infinity symbol, and The Game got the tattoo just above his left eyebrow.

Unveiling the design on Instagram, he simply shared the infinity sign and wrote: ''F O R E V E R (sic)''

The tribute comes after the hip hop star - who wore a Los Angeles Lakers top as he got the tattoo - previously shared a photo of him alongside Kobe, and thanked him for ''everything over the years''.

He said: ''I'm heartbroken..... hurt. This is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball & the entire world.

''My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful baby girls & the immediate family. Kobe, man..... thank you for everything over the years, especially the advice, short talks with my boys & all that you've contributed.

I love you brother, you & GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForeve (sic)''

2 Chainz also got new tattoos to remember Kobe, as he revealed a number two on his right and and four on his left, representing the sportsman's number 24 jersey when he retired.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you @tat2nene #24 #longlivebean (sic)''

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral held in Corona Del Mar, California, on Friday (07.02.20).

An insider said: ''Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it's still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.''

The funeral comes as a public memorial is set to be held on February 24 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where Kobe played professional basketball with the LA Lakers for the entirety of his career.