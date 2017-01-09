The Dreams hitmaker was accused of threatening and assaulting off-duty police officer Onyebuchi Awaji in an altercation during a pick-up basketball game at Hollywood High School in California in 2015.

The Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, claimed self-defence, but he was ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of making criminal threats and a misdemeanour assault and battery count in December, 2015. He pleaded not guilty, but is facing up to three years in prison if convicted.

On Monday (09Jan17), the rapper was in court for a hearing, but the trial was postponed.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old was reportedly hit with a $100,000 (£82,200) default judgment in a civil lawsuit over the alleged altercation in January, 2016. Awaji sued Taylor for $12 million (£9.87 million) in June, 2015 for physical and emotional pain stemming from the incident. According to TMZ.com, The Game never responded to the lawsuit.