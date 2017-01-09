The Dreams hitmaker, real name Jayceon Taylor, was sued for $10 million (£8.1 million) by Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his U.S. reality series She's Got Game, in August, 2015. She claimed The Game assaulted her while filming a scene in a Los Angeles bar for the show, in which women competed for his affection.

The 37-year-old was seeking to have the trial delayed at the last minute, citing a bad tooth and sinus infection for the postponement, but his request was denied and he was hit with a default judgment.

Rainey was awarded a $7.1 million (£5.7 million) settlement, but last month (Dec16), the rapper filed a notice to appeal the ruling. He also filed a motion to have the settlement lowered, but the judge denied the requests because the rap star didn't "present" the paperwork in the proper manner and reportedly omitted key information needed by court officials.

But his refiling has been passed and he has had his request granted. According to Bossip, Illinois Federal Court Judge Gary Feinerman ruled Taylor can pursue a new trial in an attempt to lower the judgment against him.

Taylor and Rainey are scheduled to appear in court later this month (Jan17).