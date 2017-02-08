Bosses at Universal, the studio behind the film series, have teamed up with executives at Brand Events to launch a live international arena tour next year (18).

Fast & Furious Live will debut in January (18) and feature scenes from the movies, cars from the franchise, and stunts based on ones performed in the films.

"Fast & Furious Live' will transform the live-entertainment industry in the same way the global box-office franchise has redefined the action genre," Vince Klaseus, President of Universal Brand Development, says. "Fans will experience everything they love about the films in an up-close and incredibly cool live show, putting them in the centre of the action."