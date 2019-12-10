The Eagles are set to rock Wembley Stadium in August 2020, performing their iconic LP 'Hotel California' in full.
The Eagles will play their seminal LP 'Hotel California' in its entirety at two Wembley Stadium shows in 2020.
The legendary rock group embarked on their first UK tour since the death of co-lead singer Glenn Frey - who passed away in January 2016, at the age of 67 - in June, with the late star's son Deacon Frey joining the band.
And now the group - which is comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit, Deacon and Vince Gill - will return to the London venue again to perform the 1976 record in full on August Bank Holiday weekend, playing on August 29 and August 30, for what will be their only European shows of next year.
Drummer and co-lead vocalist Don - who is the only remaining founding member of the group - previously revealed it was his idea to add Deacon to the band and said it was ''healing'' for the rockers.
The 72-year-old star said: ''It was my idea to bring Deacon on board and I think Glenn would be good with it, It's been a healing thing for all of us.''
The 'Take It Easy' band reunited in 2017 for a two-day festival in New York and Los Angeles despite previously claiming they would never perform again after Glenn passed away.
Don went on to explain how the 'Lyin Eyes' musicians didn't think they would be able to go on without their frontman, but were swayed by their manager when he insisted fans still wanted to watch the band perform.
He said: ''I was in shock. I was in mourning and couldn't see a way forward. I thought, 'That's it, we're done.' And then a year went by and our manager Irving Azoff said there were still a lot of people who wanted to see the band continue. I said, 'Really?' I was surprised.
''And then as time went on, we started thinking more about it and how to do it.'''
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Saturday (14.12.19) from 9am via LiveNation.co.uk
