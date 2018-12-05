Doves star Jez Williams has adopted an never-say-never attitude towards the possibility of creating new music.

The British rock band - which consists of Jez, Andy Williams and Jimi Goodwin have been on a hiatus since 2010, but are headlining a Teenage Cancer Trust concert at London's Royal Albert Hall and supporting Noel Gallagher at Manchester's Heaton Park next year.

The band will be playing their original music at both gigs to get the ''right vibe'', but Jez hasn't ruled out the possibility of more new tunes in the future.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordan Smart, Jez said: ''At the moment we're just in a room playing the old tunes.

''We're hoping the waters are right, the planets are aligned and we get that right vibe and you never say never, but at the moment we're just concentrating on playing the tunes.''

The 'Kingdom of Rust' hitmakers will be performing both gigs after a lengthy absence from the music scene, and have admitted they want to do ''a couple of warm ups'' for the Teenage Cancer Trust concert because they want it to go seamlessly.

Jez added: ''I'm really wanting to hustle for a couple of warm-ups before we go into the Royal Albert Hall because, yeah, it's going to be interesting.

''Going straight cold into that, you know what I mean, I'm going to need to take a few pairs of underpants with me!''

Noel Gallagher is set to play at Manchester's Heaton Park for the first time since taking to the stage with Oasis in 2009.

The 51-year-old musician - who hails from Manchester - will play at the iconic open-air venue in June 2019, a decade after he last performed at the location as part of Oasis.

The homecoming concert will take place on June 7, and will be Noel's biggest open-air gig of 2019.

Tickets for Noel's Heaton Park gig go on sale at 10am on Friday (07.12.18).