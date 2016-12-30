Los Angeles City council member Mike Bonin will get the festivities under way with an official Day of The Doors proclamation on 4 January (17).

Bandmates Robby Krieger and John Densmore are expected to attend the ceremony at the intersection of Pacific and Windward Avenues in Venice, along with members of late keyboard player Ray Manzarek and singer Jim Morrison's families.

"Very apropos that the Doors are jumpstarting our 50th in Venice where we started," Densmore said in a statement. "Our songs sprang up out of the Pacific like beautiful, edible silverfish... and apparently the world took a big bite."

The Doors' self-titled debut album was released on 4 January, 1967 - two years after the group formed.