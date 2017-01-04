The Doors' self-titled debut was released on 4 January, 1967.

The re-release, set for 31 March (17), will include remastered stereo and mono mixes of the original album, plus recorded audio from a San Francisco, California concert in March, 1967.

The announcement of The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition comes on the Day of the Doors - when Los Angeles officials will honour the band's surviving members John Densmore and Robby Krieger by naming a day after the Light My Fire hitmakers.

Members of the late Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison's families are also expected to attend the celebration in Venice, California.