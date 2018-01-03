The Distillers look set to make a comeback this year.

Brody Dalle, lead singer of the punk rock outfit, has teased the group's return after taking to her Instagram account to post a short video appearing to show some new material - 15 years after their last album was released.

She added the caption: ''THE DISTILLERS 2018 (sic)''

The clip was also shared by a newly-opened Distillers Twitter account - which joined the social media site in October 2017 - and that message was retweeted on Brody's Twitter.

Several fans seemed to be pleased about the 'Beat Your Heart Out' hitmakers' apparent news, taking to Instagram to express their delight.

One wrote: ''This is the best news of 2018!!! (sic)''

Another posted: ''YES PLEASE (sic)''

On Twitter, one fan wrote: ''LIFE IS COMPLETE NOW.(sic)''

Another tweeted: ''Honestly the best thing I've ever woken up to. So excited to see who else is in the band and to hear the new music (sic)''

One shared: ''This is what the world needs right now Xx (sic)''

Further details of a potential comeback are yet to have been revealed and it's not known what the group's line-up might be.

The Distillers split in 2006 after drummer Andy Granelli and bassist Ryan Sinn departed the group with remaining members Brody and Tony Bevilacqua going on to form rock band Spinnerette together.

Brody - who has three kids, Camille, 11, Orrin, six, and 22-month-old Wolf, with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who she married in 2007 - formed The Distillers in 1998 and they went on to release three albums, 'The Distillers', 'Sing Sing Death House' and 2003's 'Coral Fang'.