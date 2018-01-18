The Distillers have announced a string of headline tour dates after announcing their comeback.

The Australian-American punk band - who first formed in 1998 - recently confirmed they are getting back together for the first time since 2006 at Shaky Keens Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, this May, and now they will play six shows in the US in the run up, kicking off in San Diego on April 25.

The 'City of Angels' group - which was originally founded by vocalist and guitarist Brody Dalle - are expected to announce more shows in the UK and Europe over the coming weeks, having recently teased fans about their long-awaited return.

Dalle - whose debut solo album, 'Diploid Love', was released in 2014 - shared photos of herself at work in a recording studio in 2017.

The musical star captioned one behind-the-scenes Instagram photo: ''I don't think you're ready for this jelly #studio F**k yeah #nashguitars (sic)''

The Distillers split in 2006 after drummer Andy Granelli and bassist Ryan Sinn departed the group, with remaining members Brody and Tony Bevilacqua going on to form rock band Spinnerette together.

The rocker - who has three kids, Camille, 11, Orrin, six, and 22-month-old Wolf, with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who she married in 2007 - previously released three albums with the band, 'The Distillers', 'Sing Sing Death House' and 2003's 'Coral Fang'.

The Distillers tour dates are as follows:

April 25, San Diego, The Casbah

April 27, Santa Ana, The Observatory

April 28, Phoenix, Crescent Ballroom

April 29, El Paso, Lowbrow Palace

May 1, Austin, The Mohawk

May 2, Dallas, The Curtain Club