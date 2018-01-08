The Distillers are to make their musical comeback at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Australian-American punk band - who first formed in 1998 - has confirmed they are getting back together for the first time since 2006 at the festival, where they will feature alongside the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age and Jack White.

The band - which was originally founded by vocalist and guitarist Brody Dalle - are expected to announce more shows in the US, UK and Europe over the coming weeks, having recently teased fans about their long-awaited comeback.

Despite this, it is yet to be revealed whether the band will go on a tour or release a new album.

Over recent months, Dalle has frequently teased fans about possible return for the band, whose previous hits included 'Seneca Falls'.

The singer - whose debut solo album, 'Diploid Love', was released in 2014 - shared photos of herself at work in a recording studio in 2017.

The musical star captioned one behind-the-scenes Instagram photo: ''I don't think you're ready for this jelly #studio F**k yeah #nashguitars (sic)''

The Distillers split in 2006 after drummer Andy Granelli and bassist Ryan Sinn departed the group, with remaining members Brody and Tony Bevilacqua going on to form rock band Spinnerette together.

Brody - who has three kids, Camille, 11, Orrin, six, and 22-month-old Wolf, with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who she married in 2007 - previously released three albums with the band, 'The Distillers', 'Sing Sing Death House' and 2003's 'Coral Fang'.