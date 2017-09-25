The Darkness have recorded a song about train delays titled 'Southern Trains'.

Justin Hawkins and co had to endure the problematic Southern Trains service in Southern England whilst making their new record 'Pinewood Smile' and were so fed up with the constant cancellations and holds up that they fuelled their anger into the high-octane and expletive-laden track.

Justin explained: ''This song has genuine realness in it, innit. Dan and I had to endure the Southern Trains ''services'' during the making of this album.

''The only difference between a normal day on Southern Trains and a day when they're all on strike, is that on strike day the ArseClownery is deliberate.

''They are utterly incapable of running a reliable service. Fact. The rest of the world is laughing at us. I hope this song goes some way towards facilitating change...''

The 42-year-old rocker sings about having to eat food with a fellow passengers butt in his face and grown men ''weeping''.

The lyrics include: ''Major delays, cancellations, tedious conversations / Trying to eat your dinner

With an arse in your face, It's a disgrace ... Heaving carriages of indignation / Grown men weeping in pure frustration

Totally packed and always late.''

The 'I Believe In a Thing Called Love' hitmakers have also made an entertaining music video, which sees the band performing the song via ludicrously fun Snapchat videos.

'Southern Trains' is out now, and 'Pinewood Smiles' - the follow-up to 2015's 'The Last of Our Kind' - follows on October 6.