The Darkness have announced their new album 'Easter Is Cancelled'.

Frontman Justin Hawkins asks ''where are the heroes we deserve'' in the video teaser for the new record as he wanders through the woods lamenting the state of the world, before declaring that he and his bandmates come bearing the ''guitar axe, the drum hammer, the bejewelled codpiece, the banshee wail of righteous anger'', whilst warning a ''sonic apocalypse'' is on the way.

Justin says: ''As power hungry clowns cast a shadow of despair across this land, our people cower in tumble-down hovels.

''The birds do not sing and the children do not dance. Hope is crushed.

''Where are the heroes that this world needs?

Where are the heroes that this world deserves?

''Cast aside despair people for the tide will turn.

''We are men in tight costumes and we are ready to fight with every weapon that the forefathers have bequeathed: The guitar axe, the drum hammer, the bejewelled codpiece, the banshee wail of righteous anger...

''Cometh the time, cometh the band, we are The Darkness!''

The 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' hitmakers also tweeted: ''Put away your chocolate eggs, say goodbye to the festive bunny & prepare for sonic apocalypse!''

The artwork depicts Jesus on the cross with Justin nailed to the wooden crucifix.

The rock band's sixth studio album follows 2017's 'Pinewood Smile'.

Fans who pre-order the album will have access to a pre-sale for their forthcoming tour, which will be announced later this week.

'Easter Is Cancelled' will be released on October 4 and is available to pre-order now.

A full track-listing is yet to be unveiled.