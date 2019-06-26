The Damned plan to break the record for the greatest gathering of Vampires the world has ever seen at their upcoming London concert.

The 'Eloise' hitmakers will play the city's Palladium on October 28 this year and have called for concertgoers attending the 'Night Of A Thousand Vampires' show to do so in fancy dress as they need more than 1,040 to beat the current record.

And in keeping with the theme, frontman Dave Vanian will be arriving for the show in style.

His bandmate, Captain Sensible, said: ''I believe Dave, who drives a hearse, is going to drive down the street that evening.

''He took me for a lift one evening, we were driving round Harrow, and at the end I said, 'Oh that's really good, the first time I've driven in a hearse', and Dave said, 'It won't be the last.' ''

The group have teamed up with Hammer House Of Horror for the special show, which will be an immersive theatrical experience, and studio boss Simon Oakes has promised a special prize for the best-dressed fan.

Asked at a London Q&A event - which Dave missed because he was running late - by Jonathan Ross if they will offer a prize for the best costume, Captain Sensible said: ''An evening out with Captain Sensible - and [they] are paying.''

Jonathan quipped: ''You would say Dave but he won't turn up!''

But Simon then offered: ''A walk-on part in a Hammer film.''

The event also saw the announcement of a new compilation album, 'Black Is The Night', which will be released on October 25, and Captain Sensible promised it will be the ''definitive collection''.

He said: ''The band have put together what we believe to be the definitive compilation.

''The die-hards have got most of these tracks but there's obscurities we're throwing in...

''Every home should have one.''

Tickets for 'A Night Of A Thousand Vampires' goes on sale on Friday (28.06.19).