The Cure's Roger O'Donnell has announced his solo latest project.

The 64-year-old musician - who has played keyboards for the iconic 'Boys Don't Cry' hitmakers on and off since 1987 - will release his new album '2 Ravens'.

The record will be released on April 24, while Roger has unveiled the video for new single 'An Old Train', which features Jennifer Pague.

The vocalist and lyricist - known for her work with Vita And The Woolf - collaborated with Roger on half of the eight tracks.

Although '2 Ravens' was initially conceived as an instrumental record - the first side features two cellos and the second a string quartet - the musician's plans changed when he was introduced to Jennifer and sent her the album for input.

When she responded with 90 seconds of vocals on one song, Roger - who has also worked with the likes of The Psychedelic Furs, Thompson Twins and Berlin throughout his career - was blown away and got her on board.

It's said the collection - which is heavily influenced by the star's life in rural England - is very personal, having being written during a ''very stark and sparse time of year'' after The Cure ended their world tour in 2016.

The songs were recorded over five five at London's Air Edel studios, musicians Alisa Liubarskaya, Miriam Wakeling, Aled Jones, Nadine Nagen and Daniel Gea all brought on board.

'2 Ravens' tracklist:

1. 'December'

2. 'An Old Train' (feat. Jennifer Pague)

3. '2 Ravens'

4. 'The Haunt' (feat. Jennifer Pague)

5. 'On The Wing'

6. 'The Hearts Fall'

7. 'Don't Tell Me....' (feat. Jennifer Pague)

8. 'I'll Say Goodnight' (feat. Jennifer Pague)