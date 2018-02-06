The Cure's Robert Smith will curate this year's Meltdown Festival.

The 'Friday I'm In Love' hitmaker is thrilled to be organising the bill for the prestigious 10-night music event held at London's Southbank Centre from June 14 to June 24, and has teased that he has chosen some of the most ''inspirational'' acts to perform.

He said: ''I am honoured and excited to be curating the 25th Meltdown Festival.

''More than 30 of my all time favourite artists - some of the most exciting, inspirational, intense and influential performers of the last 40 years - will make sure this 10-night extravaganza at London's Southbank Centre is the must-see event of the summer!''

For the first time in its 25-year history, Meltdown will cover the entire venue, including the Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room.

Smith, 58, follows in the footsteps of the likes of the late David Bowie, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and last year's curator M.I.A. in the role.

A month later, The Cure will mark their 40th anniversary as a band with a special gig at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park

The punk rockers have produced 30 million combined sales of 13 studio albums and more than 40 singles during their four-decade career, and will celebrate the milestone performing at the iconic landmark on July 7, with support from Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Ride, Slowdive and The Twilight Sad.

James King, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents commented: ''The Cure playing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park will be an incredible day where The Cure join the list of other global legends who have played the Great Oak Stage. On July 7 we celebrate the 40th anniversary of a truly iconic British band and it's an honour that they have chosen to share this magical experience with us in Hyde Park.''