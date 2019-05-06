The Cure's first album in over 10 years ''will be the last''.

The 'Boys Don't Cry' group have been working in the studio on their upcoming as-yet-untitled 14th record - their first since 2008's '4:13 Dream' - and keyboardist Roger O'Donnell thinks it will most likely be their final release.

He told SiriusXM: ''I personally think it will be the last Cure record. I know it's been said a million times before, but at this stage in our lives... As far as I'm concerned, yeah, this is it,.

''But I've gone into every album thinking this is it, and not glibly. I actually think this is it.''

Roger added that he even told frontman Robert Cure that it was time to say goodbye to the band and make it the ''saddest'' and ''most dramatic'' collection possible.

He said: ''It's epic, I can say that about it. I mean, playing it and sitting there and listening back to it... everybody's jaws were dropping.

''I said to Robert a couple of years ago, 'We have to make one more record, and it has to be the saddest record that's ever been made and the most dramatic'. And I think it will be.''

Meanwhile, with the group - made up of Roger, Robert and their bandmates Simon, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels - set to headline Glastonbury in June with many other festival dates lined up over summer, and the musician hinted that they could preview some of the new material at the shows.

He teased: ''We're thinking about playing it live, whenever we get to do that [and] whenever it gets finished.''