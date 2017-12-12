The Cure will mark their 40th anniversary as a band with a special gig at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The 'Friday I'm In Love' hitmakers - fronted by Robert Smith - have produced 30 million combined sales of 13 studio albums and more than 40 singles during their four-decade career, and will celebrate the milestone performing at the iconic landmark on July 7, with support from Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Ride, Slowdive and The Twilight Sad.

James King, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents commented: ''The Cure playing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park will be an incredible day where The Cure join the list of other global legends who have played the Great Oak Stage. On July 7 we celebrate the 40th anniversary of a truly iconic British band and it's an honour that they have chosen to share this magical experience with us in Hyde Park.''

It follows the announcement that guitar legend Eric Clapton will headline on July 8.

The 72-year-old rocker first performed at the London location in 1969 as his debut with new group Blind Faith, and he can't wait to return.

Eric said: ''I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past and I'm really looking forward to playing there again - the whole atmosphere is very special.''

The 'Wonderful Tonight' star - who also performed at the park in 1996 and in 2008 - will be supported by Santana, Steve Winwood, and Gary Clark Jr.

Also performing next summer will be Pink Floyd star Roger Waters on Friday July 6, Michael Buble, making his only performance of 2018, on Friday July 13, and Bruno Mars on Saturday July 14.

They follow in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Carole King, Stevie Wonder and Tom Petty, who have all headlined the Great Oak Stage since the BST was launched in 2013.