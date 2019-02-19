The Cure have announced Australian shows to mark the 30th anniversary of their LP 'Disintegration'.

Robert Smith and co will perform the 1989 record - which remains their highest-grossing album to date - in full for four special shows at Sydney Opera House between May 24 and May 25 and May 27 and May 28.

The 'Friday I'm in Love' hitmakers look set to announce further dates for the anniversary tour, as the website for the venue states that the four concerts are ''the world premiere of these 30th anniversary performances''.

To be in with the chance of attending one of the shows, fans have to enter into an online ballot and, if successful, they will then be able to purchase a ticket from February 28.

In December, Robert - who is the only remaining original member of the iconic 80s group - revealed they are working on their first album since 2008's '4:13 Dream'.

He promised that new material will be released in time for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month.

He said: ''Seeing all these new bands - I've listened to some of these bands and met so many of them that it's kind of inspired me to do something new.

''So, yes, we're going in about six weeks time to finish off what will be our first album in more than a decade. It's very exciting times for us all around.''

The band will be inducted alongside the likes of Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies on March 29 at a ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 59-year-old musician previously admitted the reason there has been such a long wait for new material from the band is because he struggled to find inspiration to create songs,

However, after curating the Meltdown Festival last year - which featured the likes of Nine Inch Nails and Manic Street Preachers - he was influenced by some of live performance to get back into the studio.

The 'Just Like Heaven' singer admitted: ''I've hardly written any words since then. I think there's only so many times you can sing certain emotions. I have tried to write songs about something other than how I felt but they're dry, they're intellectual, and that's not me.''