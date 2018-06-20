Foo Fighters fans were furious after they were left outside their show at the Etihad Stadium due to a ticketing error.

Thousands of punters who had bought legitimate tickets for the 'Best of You' rockers' concert in Manchester on Tuesday night (19.06.18) weren't allowed into the venue until up to two hours after doors opened.

Ticketmaster and SJM Concerts have been forced to apologise to around 2,000 fans were rejected at the automatic turnstiles at the huge stadium, and has put the blame on a ''human error''.

A statement shared by both companies read: ''There was an initial problem with 2,000 barcodes not scanning. Unfortunately due to human error, a percentage of barcodes provided by Ticketmaster for tonight's Foo Fighters concert at Etihad did not work.

''Everyone is getting into the show and all gates have ran freely once the technical issue was resolved.

''This was not a Foo Fighters error and we sincerely apologise for any delays experienced by fans this evening, and will be contacting them directly in due course.''

The delays meant many fans didn't get into the show until 18.30, meaning they missed opening act The Cribs and the start of second support band Wolf Alice.

Once the show got underway, Foo Fighters - made up of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Hate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chis Schiflett and Rami Jaffee - powered through a blistering set of fan favourites.

Kicking off proceedings with a trio of huge tracks - 'All My Life', 'Learn To Fly' and 'The Pretender' - the rockers also treated the audience to covers of Alice Cooper's 'Under My Wheels' and 'Under Pressure', originally recorded by Queen and David Bowie.

They brought the evening to an end with an encore of 'Times Like These', 'This Is A Call' and anthemic set closer 'Everlong'.