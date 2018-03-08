The Cranberries will release their last album with the late Dolores O'Riordan in 2019.

The band - who tragically lost their lead singer in January at just 46-years-old - plan to honour the memory of their late friend by unveiling the tracks Dolores had recorded with guitarist Noel Hogan, which were expected to be released later this year.

A statement from the remaining members of the band reads: '' ''Since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly remastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album.

''We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores' passing in January we put the entire project on hold. In recent weeks we revisited this. After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started.

''We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that's the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.

''We will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals. All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year. We will keep you all up to date as things progress.''

Dolores passed away suddenly in January at her hotel in London and at the time of her death, her bandmates - Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan - paid tribute to her ''extraordinary talent''.

They wrote: ''We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal.''